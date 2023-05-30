Windy and cool midweek, but expect warmer temperatures by Thursday!

We're going to continue to see breezy conditions throughout the Coachella Valley floor Tuesday and Wednesday night. Those winds speeds die down by the morning, but pick up starting around 4 p.m.

We're seeing these cooler and windier conditions because of a low pressure system that's moving across Southern California Tuesday and Wednesday. Come Thursday it moves further East into Arizona, and we start to see those winds die down along with warmer conditions in the Coachella Valley.

If you're traveling East the Valley near the Salton Sea or Desert Shores you'll want to keep this Wind Advisory in mind that's set to expire in Imperial County, Wednesday May 31 at 4 p.m.

Windy conditions could make it difficult for those on the road, so make sure to drive carefully.

Again for Tuesday night and Wednesday night we'll continue to see wind speeds pick up, with parts of the Northern Coachella Valley and the pass areas mostly impacted. Wind speeds will get stronger come 4 p.m. and continue well into Wednesday night. Come Thursday, when that low pressure moves out of the area, those winds get a lot more mild.