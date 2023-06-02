Palm Springs Police launch suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in his home

Palm Springs police detectives launched a suspicious death investigation after a man's body was found inside his home on Thursday.

The death was reported on June 1 at a residence on the 1600 block of E. Palm Canyon Drive.

"Our dedicated team of investigators is actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding this death and whether or not it resulted from a criminal act," PSPD officials wrote in a news release.

Police said an autopsy has been scheduled for next week. PSPD will release additional information once the results are available.

The man has not been identified as of Friday afternoon.

PSPD's Crimes Against Persons detectives are conducting a thorough investigation. Detectives encourage anyone who has additional information related to this case, to promptly contact the PSPD Investigations Division at 760-323-8121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

