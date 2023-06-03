600 plus plates of fried fish were sold at the 90th annual PS Fish Fry at Ruth Hardy Park

The Palm Springs Firefighter Association hosted its 90th Annual PS Fish Fry at Ruth Hardy Park. The palm springs fire department association says 600 fried fish plates have been sold.

Some locals say they waited an hour to get their fish plate. Line dances were also being taught, and raffle prizes were given out.

Attendees brought their lawn chairs to picnic and play games.

One resident has been coming since he was four years old. "We would play on the playground, and they hang out," says Palm Springs resident Mike Woody. "So now that I'm an adult, I bring my grandson, wife, and family; we are all here just hanging out."

"Our motto is committed to the community," says the new Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado. "For me to be here representing the fire department, the leadership here, it means everything. It tells our community and firefighters we are doing the right thing; keep doing what we're doing."

The firefighters are happy to fry up some fish and make burgers and hot dogs to host events throughout the year to support the community.

The association says the money will go to small events leading to its annual toy drive.