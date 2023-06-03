Wisconsin Republicans look for rebound, Democrats stay on offensive as 2024 fights loom

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans still reeling from an April election that saw conservatives lose majority control of the state Supreme Court hope to use their upcoming state convention to unify and refocus on the looming presidential race in which Wisconsin will once again be a battleground. Democrats, recognizing that four of the past six presidential elections in the state have been decided by less than a percentage point, are trying not to become overconfident in the face of recent gains. They are gathering for their annual state convention starting June 10. Wisconsin Republicans gather for their state party convention June 16.

