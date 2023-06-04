Skip to Content
A shooting in north Palm Springs leaves one person hurt

June 4, 2023 8:37 PM
Published 9:05 PM

A shooting in north Palm Springs off of Covey Street left one person hurt.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident and said there is no word yet on any suspects.

Deputies responded to the incident around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said a gunshot victim checked into a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. Investigators so far aren't able to confirm if there is one shooting suspect or more.

Deputies said they received reports of a second shooting victim but have not provided additional details.

KESQ News Team

