Ukraine trying to end battlefield stalemate; Russia says it repelled some attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day. Kyiv authorities say their forces are increasing offensive operations and making gains but suggest some of the Russian announcements were misinformation as speculation grows about a widely anticipated counteroffensive after more than 15 months of war. A Russia-backed official says fighting resumed on the border of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk provinces after Russian defenses beat back a Ukrainian advance Sunday. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had pushed back a “large-scale” assault at five places in Donetsk. The announcement couldn’t be independently verified, but Ukrainian officials reporting fighting in the area.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.