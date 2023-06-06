‘A safe environment’ Palm Springs Police see big turnout at town hall with LGBTQ+ community

Palm Springs Police held a town hall with the LGBTQ+ community to discuss issues facing the city.

The public discussion was held from 5pm to 6:30pm on Tuesday.

Dozens of community members packed into Hunter's to join in on the conversation with their local enforcement. Many were able to get their questions answered about a variety of topics facing the community.

“I want to become more active and involved in the community. By having a voice and forums like this, I think it's a good gateway to have normal citizens become involved politically, or actively," said Palm Springs resident Charlie Brown.

With the crowd, police discussed some of the issues facing the community as a whole. Some of the topics included crimes against the LGBTQ+ community, homelessness and active shooter situations.

“This is a moment in our movement. And I think as we continue to surge forward and continue to have conversations such as this, safety is huge. Not just for the gay community, but for citizens in general," Brown added. "And as a resident of Palm Springs, who doesn't want to feel safe, right?"

Many attendees asked questions, as Chief Andy Mills led the town hall conversation.

“We want to make sure that we're transparent that we're honest," Mills said. "You can have your position, you can speak your mind. This is a democracy where that is cherished, but also respect people at the same time.”

Long time residents and those who’ve just moved to Palm Springs, listened and took part in conversation.

“People that have interest in keeping us separated from each other for all sorts of reasons. And so anything we can do to overcome that, and build relationships and collaboration, that's an antidote to that toxicity that is getting the best of us, I'm afraid," said Palm Springs resident Michael Bell.

Mills tells us it’s important to hear what police are doing well and what they can do differently, while being inclusive of the entire community.

“Everybody is welcome in Palm Springs. But if you happen to be LGBTQ, this is a place where you can be who you are, and express your your own position and your own orientation without fear. And that's why we want to make this a safe environment," Mills said.