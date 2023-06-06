Desert Sun union employees join strike against Gannett in hopes of better wages

The Desert Sun's employee union is striking against their employer, Gannett.

About 30 news publications participated in a nationwide walk out yesterday while striking against their parent company.

Janet Wilson is an environmental reporter with the Desert Sun and USA Today, she's also a member of the Desert Sun NewsGuild, the union representing the Desert Sun.

"None of us wants to be on strike. This is not fun. We'd much rather be at our desks, or out on our beats, bringing the news to you," says Wilson.

The Desert Sun NewsGuild is halting their news coverage for a week while joining the picket lines.

"I can't think of anything more important than being able to communicate events and discussions to the people who live in the community. Who pay the taxes, who support the community in so many different ways, they need to know what's happening," says Ricardo Loretta, Founder of the Coachella Valley Journalism Foundation.

Union members are asking that readers not click on the Desert Sun's website.

"We just feel that Gannett, which is the nation's largest newspaper and news outlet chain in the United States, and grossed nearly $3 billion off of its news sites and other operations last year, earned $30 million in profits, the CEO earned $3.4 million. We deserve a living wage," says Wilson.

We reached out to Gannett asking about their response to the strike. They shared the following statement.

During a very challenging time for our industry and economy, Gannett strives to provide competitive wages, benefits, and meaningful opportunities for all our valued employees. Our leadership is focused on investing in local newsrooms and monetizing our content as we continue to negotiate fairly and in good faith with the NewsGuild. Despite the work stoppage in some of our markets, there has been no disruption to our content or ability to deliver trusted news. Our goal is to preserve journalism and serve our communities across the country as we bargain to finalize contracts in good faith." Gannett Spokesperson

Reporters are not posting their work on the Desert Sun NewsGuild Strike website.

The Desert Sun NewsGuild is holding rallies throughout the valley this week in the following locations, and inviting the community to join.