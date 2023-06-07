Firebirds call for boycott of chocolate during Calder Cup Finals against Hershey Bears

Calling all chocolate lovers, it's time to hold off on that sweet tooth. The Coachella Valley Firebirds want your help melting their competition, the Hershey Bears.

The Firebirds are calling for a boycott of chocolate through the end of the Calder Cup Finals.

However, local business Brandini Toffee is one of the main sponsors for the Firebirds. Chocolate is one of their biggest ingredients. Its founder, Brandon Weimer, is encouraging fans to satisfy their sweet tooth with Brandini's Toffee popcorn which is chocolate free and sold at Acrisure Arena.

"Boycotting of chocolate is new to me, but I think it's okay and appropriate for such a large event and series, and Brandini Toffee does not take offense to it," said Weimer.

If you bring a Hershey bar to any of the Calder Cup Finals games at Acrisure Arena, you can trade it for a free pack of two-ounce Brandini toffee. The Hershey bars will be donated to FIND Food Bank.

The Firebirds will start its seven-game series on Thursday at Acrisure Arena. Game two of the series will be on Saturday, June 10.