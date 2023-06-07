Skip to Content
Pat Casey, X Games BMX star from Riverside, killed in dirt bike crash

X Games
Pat Casey, the 29-year-old former X Games BMX star from Riverside, was killed in a motorcycle accident at a Ramona motocross park, authorities reported today.

Casey was fatally injured shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday when he crashed his dirt bike at The Slayground, a riding center near the intersection of state Route 78 and Sutherland Dam Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics tried in vain to revive Casey before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Casey, who won medals at the 2012 and 2013 X Games, was the first rider to successfully execute elaborate bicycle motocross stunts called the "decade backflip" and "double decade backflip" in competition, according to news accounts.

