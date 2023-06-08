Biden, Sunak vow to stick together on Ukraine, deepen cooperation on clean energy transition, AI

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are reiterating their commitment to help Ukraine repel Russia’s ongoing invasion, while agreeing to step up cooperation on the clean energy transition and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. The leaders’ wide-ranging talks Thursday at the White House also covered China, economic security, a new critical minerals agreement and more. Biden and Sunak have already had four face-to-face meetings since Sunak became prime minister in October, but the talks in Washington offered the two leaders a chance for their most sustained interaction to date. The visit to Washington is Sunak’s first since becoming Britain’s prime minister in October.

By AAMER MADHANI and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

