Warmer afternoons but still comfortable for June

A warm entrance into Game #1 of the Calder Cup Finals, but temperatures will cool into the upper 70s by the time it's everyone is heading home.

Gusty winds will be with us once again tonight, gusting in excess of 30 MPH in the more wind-prone locations along the interstate.

Friday is shaping up to be slightly warmer than what was felt across the valley today. Even still, temperatures will remain below the seasonal average.

The next low-pressure system arrives Saturday, bringing more wind our way along with a quick cooldown.