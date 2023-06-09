Judge rules City of Indio had just cause to terminate former officer

A Riverside Superior Court judge ruled that the City of Indio had just cause to terminate former Indio Police Officer Sergio Ramirez.

The Indio Police Department terminated Ramirez in 2019 for violations of policy.

He appealed the termination to the Indio City Manager but the City Manager denied his appeal.

Now the court has upheld the city’s decision.

In 2016, the Riverside County District Attorney's office charged Ramirez with raping a teen.

He was acquitted in 2018, but was was deemed to have violated department policies by driving drunk on the night of the encounter and lying during a subsequent investigation.

