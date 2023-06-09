Splash House kicks of 10 years of house music in the desert

Splash House has officially begun! The pool party music festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Thousands of people from all over the country are ready for 3 days of fun in the sun.

“I just love a good pool party. And so like, if you put me in a good pool party... I'm gonna have fun," said Thao Nyguen from Los Angeles.

The music festival spanning across three resorts at The Renaissance, Margaritaville and The Saguaro.

“Jumping between different hotels, like seeing the different pool setups. I'm sure it's gonna be, you know, beautiful to see the production value and what music the DJ is breakout. So looking forward to it," said Karan Hiremath from Los Angeles.

“This is my first Splash experience. I've been waiting to go for like a good three years," said Los Angeles resident David Yoon. "I got an invite from an amazing friend who's been to 12 Splash houses, so I felt like I have a veteran Sherpa or shaman, whatever you want to call it. He's gonna show me the ropes."

Others are returning for the good vibes.

“I just love how the party just keeps going. Like, you know just when the event is over there's like the afters event... I just love that it just keeps going and everyone's just in such a fun vacation mode," said James Prather from Los Angeles.

Year after year, Splash House brings thousands in for the summer. This is year is particularly special with the pool party festival celebrating its 10th anniversary.

“When I was graduating college back in 2013, you know, Palm Springs, was really, like, put out this call to have young people and really kind of create a new generation of visitors in town," said Founder of Splash House Tyler McLean.

McLean was born and raised in Palm Springs and says that it’s evolved significantly over the years.

“You know that from that first year on it was just, you know, enough people said that something about this is great. Something about this has some legs. And that just kept us you know kind of gave us the fuel to keep going and keep growing and adding mood new layers to this and you know here we are 10 years later," McLean said.

Having Splash House become a staple in his hometown has been a surreal experience.

“To have the opportunity to bring people out and experience Palm Springs and you know, share, share everything that's awesome about it and have an amazing time. You know, the most special moments as a promoter is when you're just look around and people are just so dialed in and like smiling and having an absolutely amazing time.”