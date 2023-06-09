Texas court dismisses GOP donor’s defamation lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has dismissed a billionaire’s defamation lawsuit against Democrat Beto O’Rouke that was brought after he critized a $1 million campaign contribution to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Friday’s ruling comes over a year after O’Rourke repeatedly made critical remarks about the donation by Kelcy Warren, chairman of pipeline company Energy Transfer. O’Rourke said at one point during his failed gubernatorial run against Abbot that the contribution “looks like a bribe to me.” Warren accused O’Rourke of trying to humiliate him and discourage donations to Abbott. But the court ruled that a reasonable person would view it as hyperbole commonplace to political campaigns. An attorney for Warren said there would be an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

