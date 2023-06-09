Valley Congressmen comment on federal charges against Trump

Local Congressmen Raul Ruiz and Ken Calvert reacting Today after an indictment was unsealed by the Department of Justice charging Donald J. Trump with felony violations of national security laws, as well as participating in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Trump kept boxes of documents in a bathroom at Mar-A-Lago, according to an indictment unsealed Friday. Photos: Department of Justice

Democratic Congressman Raul Ruiz saying in a statement to News Channel 3, "Today is a sad day for the country and a stark reminder that in America, no one is above the law, regardless of title, wealth or power. Our judicial system must be able to carry out its work in a fair and impartial manner."

Republican Congressman Ken Calvert saying in a statement on twitter, "It's a troubling moment in our American experiment when one party weaponizes the criminal justice system to attack its political opponents. The Charges against former President Trump come during the very same week the Biden Administration's Justice Department tried to obstruct Congressional oversight of FBI documents focused on an alleged bribery scheme involving President Biden and his son, Hunter."

Calvert's statement continued, "When Secretary of State Hilary Clinton was found to have classified documents on her personal email server, then FBI Director James Comey explained his recommendation that she not be charged with a crime because "our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case." President Biden was also found to be in possession of classified information from his tenure as Vice President at his personal home and office, but in his case the Justice Department has yet to even interview Biden."

Calvert ended his statement with, "Americans expect the application of justice to be blind, but under President Biden it looks like there are different sets of rules for Republicans and Democrats."

Federal prosecutors unsealed the indictment Friday against the former president and his aide Walt Nauta, alleging that Trump willfully retained documents containing the nation's most sensitive secrets, and attempted to obstruct the investigation into the documents whereabouts.

Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday in a Florida federal court.