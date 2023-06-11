European leaders hope to restore stability in Tunisia, a major source of migration

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia is hosting the leaders of Italy, the Netherlands and the European Union for talks aimed at smoothing the way for an international bailout. The European leaders want to restore stability to a country that has become a major source of migration to Europe. Tunisia’s president is balking at conditions for $1.9 billion in International Monetary Fund support, which include cuts to flour and fuel subsidies and to the large public administration sector. President Kais Saied warns such moves would unleash social unrest and bristles at what he calls Western diktats. But Tunisia’s economy is teetering toward collapse. More Tunisians are risking dangerous boat journeys across the Mediterranean to seek better lives in Europe

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA and ANGELA CHARLTON Associated Press

