Winds impacting valley residents this breezy Sunday!

By
Updated
today at 11:29 AM
Published 11:24 AM

Our First Alert Weather Alert Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Sunday.

You can get our latest forecast here and on-air tonight at 6 p.m.

Winds are primarily affecting parts of the Northern Coachella valley, along with sections of the I-10 and pass areas.

We were able to capture video of a street sign off of Varner Road and Monterey Avenue hanging on by one side. Crews took down the sign around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, CHP confirming the damage was weather related.

We'll have a closer look at how today's weather is impacting valley residents at 6 p.m.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

