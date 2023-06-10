Skip to Content
Weather

First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds Sunday

KESQ
By
New
Published 3:12 PM

Low pressure is moving into the region, strengthening winds across the Coachella Valley. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Sunday. Winds will remain gusty throughout the day. Here's a look at 5 p.m. Sunday:

While winds are the expected impact locally, there are chances for thunderstorm development in area mountains and the high desert from Saturday evening through Sunday. Temperatures stay mild through the start of the work week, with more seasonable triple digit heat returning by next weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content