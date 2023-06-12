Bus driver facing charges in crash that killed 10 wedding guests denied bail in Australian court

CESSNOCK, Australia (AP) — Police allege a bus driver was driving too fast when the vehicle rolled on its side in heavy fog, killing 10 wedding guests and injuring 25 others in an Australian wine region. Brett Andrew Button was driving 35 passengers on a 20-minute journey from a wedding reception at the Wandin Estate Winery to the town of Singleton late Sunday when the Volvo bus rolled at a roundabout. Button had been in police custody but was released on bail when he appeared in court Tuesday charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving in relation to each death and one count of negligent driving. Police alleged the “speed was too quick for him to negotiate that roundabout.”

