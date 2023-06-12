Fans keep the “fire burning” while the Firebirds face off the Hershey Bears in Pennsylvania!

We're following the Firebirds after their blowout win against the Hershey Bears over the weekend!

The team is practicing Monday, gearing up for Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

While the team hits the ice in Hershey, fans here at home have the opportunity to cheer then on at Spotlight 29 Casino, and they can show some extra support by giving up Hershey's chocolate!

Jose Garcia with Spotlight 29 Casino says fans are in for a treat on Tuesday and Thursday's watch parties.

"We are giving free popcorn to everyone who comes. We have great food and beverage specials that we're doing inside as well. We have our microbrewery here with 29 Brews, we have their specials on all our beers here. Fuego will be here throughout the game. He'll be throwing out t-shirts, taking pictures with fans, and it's just a great time here at spotlight 29," says Garcia.

Fans can also enter this giveaway while watching the game.

"People can win up to $200 in free play. We also have this partnership with the Firebirds where people can scan a QR code, give us their email address and they can win tickets to next season's games, or up to the grand prize which is a trip to Seattle to watch the Kraken play.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for games 3 and 4.

And don't forget to say no to Hershey's chocolate!

Instead you can bring your chocolate to Spotlight 29 Casino and donate it to Find Food Bank.

Debbie Espinosa, President of FIND Food Bank says, "Almost 90% of our food is healthy fresh fruits and vegetables and other proteins. But every once in a while it's nice to distribute a little bit of chocolate out there to make people smile."

In exchange for chocolate, fans will receive a two ounce bag of Brandini toffee.

There's no need for Hershey's in the valley! The only s'mores we're wanting are s'more Firebirds wins.

For the first time, you'll also be able to watch the Firebirds on the road. Games 3 & 4 will be played in Hershey, Pennsylvania, but you can the games live on Fox 11.