Firebirds defeat the Bears 4-0 in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Hershey Bears 4-0 in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals. The team is one step closer to becoming champions.

The Firebirds lead 2-0 in the best-of-seven-game series. Backed by Joey Daccord’s second straight shutout, the Firebirds scored four times in the second period to earn a 2-0 series lead in the Calder Cup Finals.

AND JOEY WITH THE ASSIST!!!!



BIRDS LEAD 4-0

The goal-scoring began in the second period as Jesper Froden beat Hunter Shepard on the powerplay. Cameron Hughes and Alexander True picked up the helpers on Froden’s fourth goal of the playoffs and second goal of the series.

Jesper Froden tallies his second goal of the #CalderCup Finals to put the @Firebirds on the board in #CVvsHER.

Joey Daccord is the first goaltender to begin the Calder Cup Finals with consecutive shutouts since Moe Roberts of the Cleveland Barons in 1939.

Coachella Valley went to the powerplay a total of nine times in the game and scored twice while the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

For the first time, you'll also be able to watch the Firebirds on the road. Games 3 & 4 will be played in Hershey, Pennsylvania, but you can the games live on Fox 11.

It will continue to be a big matchup between the AHL's oldest franchise and its newest. The Bears have played in 23 Calder Cups and have won 11 of them. Meanwhile, the Firebirds are playing in their first-ever season.

