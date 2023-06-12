Resident, Oswit Land Trust react to run in with coyote at Prescott Preserve

Residents near the Prescott Preserve in Palm Springs crossed paths with a coyote on Monday, stirring safety concerns.

The area sees an abundance of wildlife, after becoming a nature preserve.

Just last year, Oswit Land Trust bought the plot of land off of Farrell Drive, which used to be Mesquite Golf Course, and turned it into the Prescott Preserve to conserve nature and wildlife.

Arthur MacMillan was walking on a path behind his neighbor and her dog Monday morning, when a coyote approached and began to follow them.

“She kept walking, ignoring the coyote. And then I saw the coyote, when it got behind her, it started jogging up to the dog," MacMillan explained.

He said the coyote lunged at the dog, and nipped it in the leg. The owner to try and scare the coyote away.

“We're always told they will follow you and escort you, but they won't do anything. And today was a different story," he said.

MacMillan stepped in and sounded an airhorn to scare it off. The coyote briefly left, but then followed the dog and its owner to the end of the preserve.

MacMillan tells us he carries the airhorn with him every day because coyotes are very common in this area.

“We have posted signs throughout the preserve that this is coyote area, that there are coyotes active in this area," said Bettina Ros Marino, a board member for Oswit Land Trust.

Oswit Land Trust says the coyote’s behavior was natural and not uncommon.

“It's basically daddy just asking the dogs to move along and get out of his home area, if you will, as quickly as possible. So that he feels safe with his pups," said Scott Collins, who is a Conservation Ranger with Oswit Land Trust.

They say the coyote was defending its litter and territory, since they see dogs as a natural predator.

“He actually is doing a behavior we call escorting. Again, he uses great communication to let the dog now he gives him a little nip in the heel," said Marino.

MacMillan understands what comes with a nature preserve being located in the middle of a residential area, but believes there could be another solution to this.

“I wish there would be a way that the coyote family could be relocated. So they're not just yards away from this city public path," MacMillan explained. "Visitors aren't even educated. At least the residents are here, there's signs that there's warnings that this is a coyote area.”

Owsit Land Trust says relocation would only cause more problems.

“It's illegal to relocate wildlife unless you're a state agency, or you have a permit to do so. And it's also a death sentence," Marino explained.

“If these coyotes didn't come back to their home, which is most likely what they would try and do, more coyotes would move in eventually, and habitat the area," said Collins.

They say it’s just part of the process to find balance, so residents and wildlife can coexist peacefully.

“The community as well as the wildlife and we're all kind of learning just how to exist in a harmonious way and having enough space for everyone," he said.