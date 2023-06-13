Skip to Content
News

Coachella Post Office hosting ‘Passport Fair’ June 24

By
New
Published 10:40 AM

Several countries are opening up their borders after the pandemic, causing a surge in international travel.

This has led to a backlog of U.S. passports applications here at home.

To help combat wait times, the Coachella Post Office is hosting a 'Passport Fair' to offer expedited services for those looking to travel.

The fair will be taking place Saturday, June 24 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Appointments and reservations are not being accepted, service will be granted on a first come, first serve basis.

The U.S. Department of State's Travel State Gov. is reporting that routine passport times may take anywhere between 10 to 13 weeks, while expedited applications may take anywhere between 7 to 9 weeks.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content