Coachella Post Office hosting ‘Passport Fair’ June 24

Several countries are opening up their borders after the pandemic, causing a surge in international travel.

This has led to a backlog of U.S. passports applications here at home.

To help combat wait times, the Coachella Post Office is hosting a 'Passport Fair' to offer expedited services for those looking to travel.

The fair will be taking place Saturday, June 24 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Appointments and reservations are not being accepted, service will be granted on a first come, first serve basis.

The U.S. Department of State's Travel State Gov. is reporting that routine passport times may take anywhere between 10 to 13 weeks, while expedited applications may take anywhere between 7 to 9 weeks.