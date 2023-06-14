College of the Desert hosts final public meeting to discuss Palm Springs campus designs

Officials discussed the final schematic design for the College of the Desert campus in Palm Springs Wednesday morning.

It was the fourth public meeting of the project management team charged with expediting the completion of the schematic design plans for the campus.

The plans reflect the College’s vision and direction. The plans have been developed with input and engagement from faculty, staff, and students, as well as community partners. The program has received ongoing input and feedback from faculty and staff to enhance the College’s academic offerings with classrooms and learning environments equipped with the latest technology, gathering areas, flexible workspaces, and student support spaces organized to foster collaboration.

In February 2023, the Desert Community College District Board of Trustees approved initial plans for the campus, directing staff to incorporate several adjustments into the final schematic design prior to proceeding with final design and construction plans for submittal to the Division of State Architect (DSA) for final approval.

The Board also directed staff to invite west valley cities to designate one member each as a liaison to facilitate communications with their respective cities as the schematic design for the campus is finalized. City designees are: Flinn Fagg, city of Palm Springs Deputy City Manager; Rita Lamb, city of Cathedral City Mayor; and Roger Nuñez, city of Desert Hot Springs Mayor ProTem.