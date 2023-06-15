College of the Desert names Laura Hope as interim Superintendent/President

Laura Hope has been named interim Superintendent/President of College of the Desert.

The Board of Trustees approved an employment agreement with Hope on Thursday. Hope officially starts on July 1.

School documents show that her contract runs until either June 30, 2024 or when the school makes a permanent hire for the position.

Hope was chosen after the Board of Trustees conducted a series of interviews with four candidates during a special meeting on June 1.

Hope currently serves as the associate superintendent of instruction and institutional effectiveness of Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga. She has worked at Chaffey College as a faculty member for nearly 20 years.

Hope takes over for Dr. Martha Garcia, who is leaving the school to join Mt. San Antonio College as its new president. Garcia announced her departure in April.

Garcia has been College of the Desert’s superintendent/president since August 2021.