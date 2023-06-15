OC couple found dead in Baja California hotel room

An investigation was continuing today into the deaths of an Orange County couple whose bodies were found inside their hotel room at a resort in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The Baja California Sur Attorney General's Office confirmed to ABC News that the bodies of John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 28, were found around 9 p.m. Tuesday in a room at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero, and they may have been dead for at least 10 hours before they were found. The office told the network they died from "intoxication by substance to be determined."

There were no signs of foul play, according to the report. The upscale resort where they were found is north of Cabo San Lucas.

According to Heathco's LinkedIn page, he is the founder of Newport Beach-based LES Labs, a nutritional supplement manufacturer. Lutz's Facebook page states that she lived in Ladera Ranch and was working as a nanny.

A GoFundMe page established on behalf of Lutz's family contends the couple may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Abby and her boyfriend thought they had food poisoning and went to the hospital to get treatment,'' Lutz's step-sister, Gabrielle Slate, wrote on the page. "We were told they were feeling much better a few days later. We received a phone call saying that they had passed away peacefully in their hotel room in their sleep. We have been told it was due to improper venting of the resort and could be carbon monoxide poisoning. Abby was supposed to meet up with her dad this week for Father's Day and all of this is completely unexpected."

The GoFundMe page -- at https://www.gofundme.com/f/transportation-and- funeral-costs-for-our-abby?utm_campaign=p_cp+share- sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer -- had raised more than $10,000 as of Thursday afternoon.