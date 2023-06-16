Riverside County’s jobless rate rises marginally in May

Despite some gains in various sectors of the regional economy, Riverside County's unemployment rate rose slightly last month, according to figures released today by the California Employment Development Department.

The countywide jobless rate in May, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.4%, compared to 4.2% in April.

According to figures, the May rate was a full percentage point higher than the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment stood at 3.4%.

An estimated 50,200 county residents were recorded as out of work in May, and 1,091,600 were employed, according to EDD.

Mecca had the highest unemployment rate countywide last month at 10.8%, followed by Coachella at 8.5%, Cherry Valley at 8%, Hemet at 6.4%, and Rancho Mirage at 6.2%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties -- the Inland Empire -- in May was also 4.4%, up from 4.1% in April, according to figures.

Bi-county data indicated payrolls expanded by the widest margin in the construction sector, which added 3,400 positions.

Additional gains were recorded in the agricultural, financial services, hospitality, government, professional business services and transportation sectors, which altogether grew by an aggregate 5,000 jobs.

Miscellaneous unclassified industries added another 800 positions. Payrolls declined in the manufacturing sector, which shed a total 400 jobs.

The information technology, health services and mining sectors were unchanged, officials said.

Data showed that the statewide non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in May was 4.5%.