Skip to Content
News

20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Cathedral City Sunday night

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 1:46 PM
Published 1:40 PM

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was fatally injured in a collision in Cathedral City, police said today.

Officers responded at 9:13 p.m. Sunday to the area of Date Palm Drive and 35th Avenue to a report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Date Palm Drive and was struck by a vehicle turning onto the same road from Royal Palms Country Club.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive with major injuries, according to police. Crews from the Cathedral City Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

"The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle involved was not injured and was not under the influence of alcohol/drugs,'' according to Cathedral City police.

Date Palm Drive was closed between 35th Avenue and Victoria Drive for several hours as CCPD's Traffic Division investigated the collision, according to police. The road has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call CCPD traffic officer K. Ramirez at 760-770-0477.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content