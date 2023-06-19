‘We want the cup!’ Sold out Firebirds crowd riled up & ready for Game 7

Fans were riled up for the crucial Game 6 on Monday, welcoming the Coachella Valley Firebirds back home for the Calder Cup Finals.

It was another sold out crowd with thousands of fans filling the seats in Acrisure Arena.

“I've lived here 50 years. I love what's happened to this Valley. This is what we needed," said Firebirds fan Kathleen Dybedal.

Throughout the season, fans have been saying this team has not only brought the heat-- but it's brought the community together.

“One team, one Valley rising together. I think this has been such a coalescing factor. I love being here and seeing people from all over the Valley and the hockey is an awful lot of fun. It's great to see these young players," said Wendy Sanders from La Quinta.

More than 10,000 seats filled from top to bottom in Acrisure Arena. Fans chanting together "Let's go Firebirds!" as the team scored 5 goals on Monday night.

“They have brought so much unity to this town," said Rachel Kuiland from Coachella."It's just beautiful. It's beautiful seeing everybody!"

“Proud of every single thing that they have done for the Coachella Valley. [They] united the whole Coachella Valley from the west side of the valley to the east side of the valley altogether," said Omar Dominguez of Indio.

Tickets are already sold out for Game 7 on Wednesday!

The Firebirds have already gotten this far in this historic inaugural season, and fans are ready to see them take home the Calder Cup.

No tickets? No problem. You'll be able to watch Game 7 live on Fox 11!