CAL FIRE using state-of-the-art helicopter to fight wildfires

A state-of-the-art aircraft is taking flight for CAL-FIRE headed into wildfire season.

Helicopter "Three-Seven-Sierra" is stationed at Hemet-Ryan Air Attack Base. This Sikorsky S-64, also known as a "Skycrane," is equipped with a tank mounted underneath that can deliver over 2,000 gallons of water in a single drop.

CAL FIRE signed an Exclusive Use (EU) contract to strategically position multiple EU helicopters throughout the state. These helicopters, owned by private vendors, will be a crucial asset in dealing with the expected increase in fire activity.

Battalion Chief Dave Rodriguez, from CAL FIRE's Hemet-Ryan Air Attack Base, emphasized the importance of these additional firefighting aircraft in achieving their objective of containing 95% of fires at 10 acres or less.

"The S-64, along with our existing aerial firefighting fleet, will play a vital role in slowing down the spread of dangerous wildland fires and ensuring the safety of residents, visitors, and our brave firefighters in Riverside County," said Rodriguez. "The amount of water that this helicopter can provide really impacts the firefighting efforts that are being done on the ground, as well as the aerial firefighting assets that are working."

The helicopter stationed at Hemet-Ryan Air Attack Base under the EU contract will be available for a minimum of 90 days, with the possibility of extension based on the wildfire activity in the region.

"This aircraft, being able to double the amount of water that we deliver off of our CalFire aircraft is very helpful and very useful," said Rodriguez. "No matter what incident we go to, we're definitely going to have the access to the equipment that we need to do our job."