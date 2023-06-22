Mosquito season: RivCo urges prevention amid findings of West Nile Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis

As temperatures rise, virus-carrying mosquitoes are making a comeback to the Valley.

This National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, West Nile and St. Louis Encephalitis viruses are on the radar. Fortunately, there are no reports of human cases yet this year.

The summertime is when mosqutioes are most active. Riverside County says warm, standing water is where mosquitoes reproduce the fastest.

"Prevention is key. So eliminating standing water, which is what mosquitoes need to lay their eggs and bury," said Kristin Gorge, who is the Program Chief of the County Environmental Health Department.

Gorge says the county works around the clock to control increasing populations.

“It really is a shared responsibility between the residents of Riverside County as well as the vector control agencies," Gorge explained. "We just want to make sure that we're trying to eliminate any breeding sources.”

More mosquitoes means more chances of passing along potential viruses.

West Nile Virus was found in 3 dead birds in recent weeks throughout the county, but no human cases have been reported.

It’s not the only mosquito-borne illness raising concerns.

“One of our traps that collects mosquitoes in the oasis areas tested positive for the St Louis Encephalitis Virus," said Fernando Gutierrez with the Coachella Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.

Gutierrez tells us a 3rd mosquito sample from the East Valley recently came up positive for St. Louis Encephalitis.

“The female mosquito obtains the virus from a bird, it then becomes vector for the disease and can infect humans when it bites them."

No human cases have been reported in the state, but he says they’re keeping their eyes peeled for other potential cases.

“In response to this, we've sent out more field workers to test and inspect other areas and as needed we are applying treatment," Gutierrez said.

The Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District is increasing mosquito control technicians in these areas and will carry out mosquito control treatments as needed to reduce the number of mosquitoes and interrupt further transmission of the virus.

Prevent mosquito bites:

· Stay inside at dawn and dusk when these mosquitoes are most active

· Wear insect repellent. EPA registered ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 (as directed on the product label)

· Cover up. Wear long sleeve shirts and long pants when mosquitoes are most active

· Check window and door screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home

Prevent mosquitoes around your home:

· Check lawn drains for water and debris. Clean drains regularly

· Inspect yards for standing water sources. Drain water that collects under potted plants, birdbaths, tires, and any other water holding containers

· Clean and scrub pet dishes and water features weekly

· Swimming pools, ponds, and fountains require working pumps and regular maintenance

Most infected people will have no symptoms. Others will develop fever, headaches, and body aches; hospitalization is required in some cases, and in rare cases, death occurs. People with symptoms should contact their health care provider.