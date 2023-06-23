Skip to Content
News

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Indian Wells kicks off Southwest Food Fest with local vendors

KESQ
By
today at 4:35 PM
Published 4:22 PM

Attention all foodies!

Food truck Fridays have officially made their way to Indian Wells.

Southwest Food Fest kicks off Friday night, June 23, from 5p-9p. It's the first of many throughout this summer season, located at Southwest Church.

It brings a weekly family friendly experience. Come enjoy the desert nights with a variety of games, activities, music, and gourmet foods all summer long.

Local band, Lisa Lynn and the Broken Hallelujahs, will begin performing at 5:30p.

When: 5p to 9pm every Friday

Where: Southwest Church - 44175 Washington StreetIndian Wells, CA 92210

Contact: (951) 551-6233

Tune into News Channel 3 at 10pm & 11pm to hear how it's bringing the community together on these summer nights!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Lomibao

Samantha joined KESQ News Channel 3 in May 2021. Learn more about Samantha here here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content