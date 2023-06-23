FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Indian Wells kicks off Southwest Food Fest with local vendors
Attention all foodies!
Food truck Fridays have officially made their way to Indian Wells.
Southwest Food Fest kicks off Friday night, June 23, from 5p-9p. It's the first of many throughout this summer season, located at Southwest Church.
It brings a weekly family friendly experience. Come enjoy the desert nights with a variety of games, activities, music, and gourmet foods all summer long.
Local band, Lisa Lynn and the Broken Hallelujahs, will begin performing at 5:30p.
When: 5p to 9pm every Friday
Where: Southwest Church - 44175 Washington StreetIndian Wells, CA 92210
Contact: (951) 551-6233
