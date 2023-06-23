Local organization outraged after RivCo Sheriff joins DeSantis’ border coalition

Dozens of Sheriffs, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, are forming a coalition to fight against what they are calling the Biden border crisis.

The effort is led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In a letter, signed on Thursday, the group says the federal government has failed to protect the border. They say this has devastated southern communities, citing violence and drugs such as fentanyl.

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice is denouncing Bianco's support of this coalition.

"They're not looking after our communities, because immigrant communities feel less safe in contacting local police departments, local Sheriff's for support. So, we know that this is just another anti-immigrant policy that he wants to support," said Javier Hernandez, executive director of the organization.

The pro-immigrant group says that more than 20 percent of the population in Riverside County are immigrants.

We reached out to Sheriff Bianco but have not heard back.

For more on this issue, check out Marco Revuelta's report for Telemundo 15.