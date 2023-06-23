Skip to Content
News

Local organization outraged after RivCo Sheriff joins DeSantis’ border coalition

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:10 PM

Dozens of Sheriffs, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, are forming a coalition to fight against what they are calling the Biden border crisis. 

The effort is led by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. 

In a letter, signed on Thursday, the group says the federal government has failed to protect the border. They say this has devastated southern communities, citing violence and drugs such as fentanyl. 

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice is denouncing Bianco's support of this coalition.

"They're not looking after our communities, because immigrant communities feel less safe in contacting local police departments, local Sheriff's for support. So, we know that this is just another anti-immigrant policy that he wants to support," said Javier Hernandez, executive director of the organization.

The pro-immigrant group says that more than 20 percent of the population in Riverside County are immigrants. 

We reached out to Sheriff Bianco but have not heard back. 

For more on this issue, check out Marco Revuelta's report for Telemundo 15.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marco Revuelta

Marco Revuelta es un reportero para Telemundo 15. Lo puedes mirar de Lunes a Viernes a las 6 y 11 de la noche. Conoce mas a Marco aquí.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content