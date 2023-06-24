The Big Gay BBQ is underway in Palm Springs on Arenas

As the weekend hits up for the Summer, Palm Springs Pride presents the inaugural Big Gay Bar B Que in the Arenas District of Palm Springs.

Organizers say they expect a thousand people to show up throughout the evening. Folks are eating BBQ, dancing, and playing tons of outdoor games. The backyard games include pin the tail, cornhole, and thong toss. DJ Galaxy and DJ MODgirl will play music from 5 pm until 11 pm.

Be Happy and Love All is the theme of Saturday's event.

Everyone is welcome, and there is no cover to get in, meaning FREE entry.

VIP passes include a gourmet BBQ dinner served between 5 and 9 pm. The VIP fundraiser helps keep the November Pride Festival in Palm Springs free.

There are multiple bars on Arenas that are open and welcoming folks in to keep the party going, but they are bar pop-ups in the middle of the street on Arenas; pride beverage bars are for purchase.

Price: Free entry and optional VIP ticket

June 24 - 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm.