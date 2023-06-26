‘Half the battle’ Investigators identify cold case murder victim 27 years later

The body of a woman, who was found with significant trauma along Highway 60 in 1996, has been identified through genetic genealogy.

Juana Rosas-Zagal, 41, of the Los Angeles area was identified as the victim 27 years after her body was found. Her body was found on Jan. 27, 1996 east of Gilman Springs Road in the Moreno Valley area. Due to a lack of investigative leads, the case and the victim’s identity remained unresolved for decades.

In December of 2022, the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team (RCCHT) were finally able to identify four of the victim's daughters who had nearly lost hope of knowing the whereabouts of their mother.

Using current DNA technologies, such as Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy, the team was able to locate a close ancestral link. That technology uses direct-to-consumer databases to explore the ancestral ties of unidentified homicide victims. Using that and other public databases such as the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, the team located Juana's daughters. The California Department of Justice – Riverside Crime Lab, through its Missing and Unidentified Persons System, was then able to positively identify Zagal.

The suspect involved in her death remains at large. "That's half the battle... now we got to put the rest of it together," said Jason Corey who is an Investigator with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives believe there are still friends, neighbors, or colleagues of Zagal who may be able to provide more information to help clarify Juana's disappearance. Anyone who knew Zagal or has any further information is asked to contact detectives at (951) 955-0740 or (951) 955-2777.

