Palm Desert city council votes to withdraw from county-led library system

Palm Desert city council voted to establish a city-led library separate from Riverside County. The council agreed that the unanimous decision would increase the library’s revenue to $2.6 million a year and would allow the city to enhance the services currently provided.

Under the current system, the city spends over $1 million to operate the county-led library. The council says under a city-led system, this funding would be redirected and could even be used to open two additional library branches to expand access to residents.

The current Palm Desert library, located on Fred Waring Drive on the College of the Desert campus, was originally built as a part of an agreement between the city, county and college.

Now that the withdrawal process is in motion, the city will move forward with a short-term lease with the college as they search for a location for the new library.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is currently speaking with the city for more on how this withdrawal process may affect residents.

