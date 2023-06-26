Skip to Content
Planned Parenthood representatives react to one year mark of Roe v. Wade overturning

today at 12:13 PM
Over the weekend, the overturn or Roe v. Wade reached its one-year mark.

At least 25 states have either near-total abortion bans or new laws limiting access.

This impacts California clinics because out of state patients are now traveling to the golden state for medical care.

Tune in at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. to hear from a valley Planned Parenthood representative on their experience one year post Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
