Fourth of July weekend events across the Coachella Valley

The Fourth of July is almost here. The holiday lands on a Tuesday this year but many cities are hosting events all weekend long. Check our list of events below:

Palm Springs

Saturday, July 1 Concert in the Park, featuring The Long Run Tribute to the Eagles, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Palm Springs Downtown Park adjacent to the Forever Marilyn Sculpture.



Sunday, July 2 Family-Friendly Dive in Movie Night “In the Heights” at Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way, 7:30 p.m. Pool opens at 7 p.m. and movie begins at dusk.



Monday, July 3 Family-Friendly Movie “A League of Their Own” in Ruth Hardy Park, 700 Tamarisk Road, 7:30 p.m. Food vendors and park games begin at 6 p.m. Movie starts at dusk.



Tuesday, July 4 Family-Friendly Pool Party at the Palm Springs Swim Center, 405 S. Pavilion Way, featuring water games, inflatable slides, pool side 2music, and great food, 3 p.m. - until the fireworks are over. Watch the City’s “All American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular” at Palm Springs Stadium from the pool! Palm Springs Power Baseball "All Stars Summer Collegiate Game," Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 Baristo Road, 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, Concert in the Park, featuring Led Zepagain Tribute Band, in Sunrise Park, 480 S. Sunrise Way, 7:30 p.m. "All American Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular," Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 Baristo Road, Fireworks start 9:15 p.m.



Coachella

The City of Coachella will be hosting their annual Independence Day celebration at Bagdouma Park this coming Saturday, July 1st from 6 to 9pm. The event features a fireworks show as well as a variety of fun activity options throughout the evening such as interactive game booths with opportunities to win free prizes and popular carnival rides such as Round Up, Swing and the Frog will be returning. Guests will also enjoy live music from Avenida Music, a local band who plays a diverse mix of music, including Classic Rock, Rock en Español, Motown, Funk, Cumbia, Top 40 and more.



Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs will host its "Fireworks Spectacular" on Saturday, July 1 at Mission Springs Park The event goes from 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Fireworks scheduled to start at 9:15 p.m.) The event will also feature music and food



Hyatt Indian Wells

The Hyatt Indian Wells kicks off its festivities on Sunday, July 2nd, starting at 2 pm, with a live DJ, animal encounters and a “dive-in” movie. The festivities continue into Monday and Tuesday featuring a variety of family-friendly options such as a magician, mermaids and s’mores.



Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will host their third annual Independence Day celebrations at Coachella Crossroads (Monday, July 3) and Tortoise Rock Casino (Tuesday, July 4) On Monday, July 3, Coachella Crossroads will welcome the public from 6:00-10:00 p.m., with live entertainment beginning at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks starting at 9:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 4, the outdoor stage at Tortoise Rock Casino will welcome the public and military families and personnel stationed at the nearby Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center for evening festivities taking place 6:00-10:00 p.m. The event will start with the retreat of colors presentation, and live entertainment will begin at 8:00 p.m. Fireworks will commence at 9:00 p.m.

The highlight of both events is a concert headlined by two-time Arkansas Country Music Awards (CMA) Male Vocalist of the Year - Blane Howard (“Promise To Love Her”)



Fantasy Springs Resort Casino