Palm Springs Airport Committee to discuss the expansion of parking capacity and more

The Palm Springs Airport Committee will be hosting a meeting on June 27. at 1:00 p.m. to discuss airport operations.

The committee will review airport parking capacity and overflow parking. In April, the committee discussed the possibility of implementing a multi-phase project that would expand overflow parking.

The committee will also revisit discussions about acquiring airport-owned shuttle buses and the implementation of systems that would help the committee collect customer satisfaction and trend information.

