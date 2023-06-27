The city of Indio is looking for artists’ submissions for a 3D light projection show

Indio’s Public Arts Program is looking for local artists to enter their submissions for a 3D light projection mapping show on the historic M.H. Whittier Co. Water Tower Tank.

The city says the 3D light projection piece should reflect the history and character of Indio. The projection piece should also be between three to five minutes in length and utilizes, “...form, color, sound and music appropriate for public viewing of all ages.”

Artists who submit their work are eligible for the following cash prizes:

First Place-$6,000

Second Place-$3,000

Third Place-$1,500

Submissions will be accepted until September 18, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. The submission application can be found here.

Artists can submit their work electronically to Leila Namvar, Public Arts Analyst, at Lnamvar@indio.org.

Submissions can also be sent to the following address: 81678 Avenue 46 Indio CA 92201.