Palm Springs Power ‘heating up’ at right time, excited for road ahead

The Palm Springs Power are known for starting fast and strong. Back in 2019 they saw its best start, going 20-1. This season the Power are 17-1 and are well capable of going down in the history books.

"It doesn’t matter which pitcher is on the mound on any given night, they are throwing a lot of strikes and eating up their innings and giving us a chance to win. Everyone that we plug into the lineup is being productive on offense so everyone is doing their jobs to this point," said Power head coach Casey Dill.

"Pitching has been great, hitting has been great, defense has been great. If you put all those things together you are going to be successful 90 percent of the time," said RHP Kyle Mosley.

"The memories, the moments, the fun times we have out on this field," said Brandon Leon. "It's what summer ball is all about."

Power outfielder Brandon Leon

"We hangout everyday, so it’s a brotherhood already," said Mosley. "And we have known each other for three weeks."

"I’ve been here 7 years and this is the deepest the pitching staff has been. We have 10 guys that can roll out 91 plus, Kyle Mosley touch’s 95. We just had a 6’7 left-handed pitcher from Kansas State get picked up by the MLB Draft league. You are going to see professional, quality college pitching on the Power roster this summer."