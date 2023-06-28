Splash House reveals lineups for August 2023 double weekenders
Splash House announced some big names performing at its double weekend lineups coming up in August.
The popular poolside summer music festival in Palm Springs is celebrating its 10-year anniversary season. Weekend One takes place on August 11-13 with Weekend Two taking place on August 18-20 at the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro hotels with After Hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
Organizers said all remaining passes and hotel packages will be available for purchase on Friday, June 30 at 10am PT at splashhouse.com. GA passes start at $195 + fees. Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.
August Weekend One enlists an array of longtime scene favorites including Australian tastemaker DJ, producer, and renowned radio host Anna Lunoe, fellow Aussie export Wax Motif, crossover songstress Aluna, and two-time GRAMMY-nominated house music veteran Felix Da Housecat. House hitters like Brazilian superstar Vintage Culture, GRAMMY-winning producer CID, party starters Lee Foss b2b Deeper Purpose, UK talent Sam Divine, new school producer and DJ J. Worra, and Elrow resident Tini Gessler will be in full force at Splash House, in tandem with crossover stylings from Femme House leader LP Giobbi and viral hit-making producer veggi.
Champions of the underground-leaning sound at Weekend One include lo-fi house phenom DJ Seinfeld, Detroit’s pioneering DJ Minx, Netherlands export Franky Rizardo, and fabric resident Jaden Thompson.
August Weekend Two is equally stacked, led by the likes of legendary UK multi-genre producer Skream, French icon and Confession label head Tchami, Nitti & Party Favor’s standout house project Sidepiece, the disco-inspired duo Classixx, and a club set from electronic-meets-R&B duo DRAMA. Household names like Terminal Underground’s Matroda, tech house hitmaker Chapter & Verse, Russian duo Volac, and globally supported UK producer Sosa will make appearances, along with rising names in the scene including Kyle Walker, Bleu Clair, Westend, and Ship Wrek.
Weekend Two continues with the hard hitting Sidney Charles, former breakdancer and graphic designer turned disco and electro beatmaker Demuja, and acclaimed Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier, plus next gen house riser Mary Droppinz, global clubland favorite waFF, and emerging Afro-Latina artist Juliet Mendoza.
By night, attendees can enjoy After Hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum.
Weekend One features DJ sets by the GRAMMY-nominated ODESZA and indie dance duo Phantoms, along with UK house veteran Maya Jane Coles and fast-rising esoteric dance producer QRTR.
Weekend Two features performances from Black Book Records founder Chris Lake, and DJ sets by versatile beatsmith Channel Tres and Norwegian brothers KREAM. The acclaimed venue provides an open-air dance floor and artists perform alongside historic aircrafts, all backdropped by the San Jacinto Mountains.
Weekend One Lineup
- Adapter
- Aluna
- Anna Lunoe
- BRKLYN
- CID
- Cut Snake
- Dillon Nathaniel
- DJ Minx
- DJ Seinfeld
- Felix Da Housecat
- Franky Rizardo
- J. Worra
- Jaded
- Jaden Thompson
- Lee Foss b2b Deeper Purpose
- LP Giobbi
- Lucati
- Maya Jane Coles**
- Miss Dre
- ODESZA (DJ Set)**
- Phantoms (DJ Set)**
- QRTR**
- Regularfantasy
- Sam Divine
- Tini Gessler
- Veggi
- Vintage Culture
- Wax Motif
**After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum
Weekend Two Lineup
- BAYNK
- Bleu Clair
- Bones b2b Lee Wells
- Calussa
- Casmalia
- Channel Tres (DJ Set)**
- Chapter & Verse
- Chris Lake**
- Classixx
- Demuja
- Drama (Club Set)
- Flight Facilities (DJ Set)
- Francis Mercier
- Freak On
- Juliet Mendoza
- KREAM**
- Kyle Walker
- Mary Droppinz
- Matroda
- Ship Wrek
- Sidepiece
- Sidney Charles
- Skream
- Sosa
- Tchami
- Tita Lau
- TOBEHONEST
- Volac
- wAFF
- Westend
**After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum