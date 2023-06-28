Skip to Content
News

Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting on I-10 east of Coachella

By
Updated
today at 5:33 AM
Published 5:10 AM

The California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 10 east of State Highway 86 due to an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

Police said no one was injured.

A CHP spokesman tells KESQ News Channel 3 a pursuit began on the eastbound side of the freeway east of Dillon Road in Coachella. 

An officer-involved shooting occurred when the pursuit ended.

A suspect was taken into custody.

The CHP shut a several-mile stretch of the freeway down until further notice.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this officer-involved shooting with live reports from the scene between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content