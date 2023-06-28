Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting on I-10 east of Coachella

The California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 10 east of State Highway 86 due to an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

Police said no one was injured.

A CHP spokesman tells KESQ News Channel 3 a pursuit began on the eastbound side of the freeway east of Dillon Road in Coachella.

An officer-involved shooting occurred when the pursuit ended.

A suspect was taken into custody.

The CHP shut a several-mile stretch of the freeway down until further notice.

