Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting on I-10 east of Coachella
The California Highway Patrol closed Interstate 10 east of State Highway 86 due to an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.
Police said no one was injured.
A CHP spokesman tells KESQ News Channel 3 a pursuit began on the eastbound side of the freeway east of Dillon Road in Coachella.
An officer-involved shooting occurred when the pursuit ended.
A suspect was taken into custody.
The CHP shut a several-mile stretch of the freeway down until further notice.
Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this officer-involved shooting with live reports from the scene between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.