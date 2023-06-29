5 displaced after fire burns structures, 350 pallets of hand sanitizer near Desert Hot Springs

Five people were displaced after a fire destroyed structures, vehicles, and about 350 pallets of hand sanitizer at a property near Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was first reported at around 4:16 p.m. on the 19000 block of Merganzer Road.

Cal Fire confirmed there a structure, several vehicles, a couple of motor homes, and about 350 pallets of plastic boxes of hand sanitizer in boxes were burning.

A Cal Fire battalion chief said crews were going to let the hand sanitizer burn as that is the recommendation from Environmental Health and Hazmat Team.

The homeowner told News Channel 3 crew at the scene that there are approximately 800 pallets of hand sanitizer in the yard area of the property. The homeowner said they believe at least half of those pallets are on fire.

There are no reports of injuries as of 4:35 p.m. There is no word on what started the fire.

Five people, including one child were displaced by the fire.

Our crew said a big obstacle for firefighters battling the flames is getting water as there is no hydrant near the property. Cal Fire is shuttling water from a hydrant about a mile away.

Cal Fire has requested some extra water tenders to the scene but they have not arrived.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.