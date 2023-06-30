Maintenance power outages planned for parts of the valley as temperatures climb

The heat is reaching dangerous highs across the Coachella Valley with heat warnings in place, however, some locals will need to prepare for planned outages.

Southern California Edison has several maintenance outages scheduled over the next couple of weeks. The planned outages will impact some of the residents in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Cathedral City, and Rancho Mirage. According to SCE, more than 650 customers within those cities will be impacted by the planned outages.

Here are the dates for the outages listed on SCE's website:

Palm Springs: July, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 About 295 customers possibly impacted

Rancho Mirage: July 2, 7, 14, and 14 About 304 customers impacted

Cathedral City July 10 and 11 About 60 customers impacted



SCE customers can go on the company's website and search for their address to see if and when a planned outage would happen. The website does not note how many customers would be affected by each outage separately.

SCE representatives attended the Palm Springs City Council meeting Thursday evening. The company said the maintenance outages are to improve the grid infrastructure and need to happen year-round.

Some of the council members shared their concerns with the utility company having planned outages during the extreme heat in the summer months including mayor pro tem Jeffrey Bernstein and council member Lisa Middleton. Bernstein said he has received many complaints from residents and business owners affected by the planned outages.

The representatives of the utility company did acknowledge they have fallen short of communicating outages with community members.

The other utility company that serves the valley, Imperial Irrigation District is not conducting any maintenance outages during the summer months. An IID spokesperson said it's because of the extreme heat.

