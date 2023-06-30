Walter Clark Legal Group offering to reimburse cab & rideshare fees during 4th of July celebrations

Walter Clark Legal Group continues its Safe Ride Home Program this year during local Fourth of July.

The program provides reimbursement of cab and rideshare fares to drivers who become unexpectedly intoxicated while out partying and choose to get a ride home instead of getting back behind the wheel of their car.

For the upcoming 4th of July weekend, fare reimbursement will be offered for cab and rideshare rides taken between 10:00PM PST and 3:00AM PST on the evenings of Saturday, July 1, 2023; Sunday, July 2, 2023; Monday, July 3, 2023; and Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

To be eligible for reimbursement, the driver must sign up in advance for a free reimbursement coupon through Eventbrite. Program requirements and restrictions, and a link to the Eventbrite registration page, can be found at walterclark.com/holiday.

The Southern California personal injury law firm offers this free public service in the communities it serves - the Coachella Valley, Victor Valley, Morongo Basin, Banning/Beaumont, and Imperial Valley - in an effort to keep drivers impaired by the effects of alcohol consumption off of the road during the times of the year when the risk of traffic accidents is higher than normal.

Reimbursement coupons are valid for a single one-way ride home from a bar, restaurant, or party to a safe destination (hotel or residence) for a maximum fare of $50. Participants must be 21 years or older and have a valid driver's license.