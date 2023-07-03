Skip to Content
News

Firefighters mopping up after small vegetation fire near Mecca

By
Published 7:42 AM

Firefighters were working to extinguish a small Mecca vegetation fire Monday morning that was sending smoke into the eastern Coachella Valley sky.

The 1.3-acre fire was first reported at 3:21 a.m. in the area of State Highway 86 and Avenue 66.

There was no immediate word on the cause or reports of any injuries.

Firefighters said it was difficult to access the flames due to the thick vegetation growing in the area.

They expected the fire to be putting off some smoke for some time.

The fire was one of at least three that crews responded to overnight in the Mecca community.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this fire. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content