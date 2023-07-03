Firefighters mopping up after small vegetation fire near Mecca

Firefighters were working to extinguish a small Mecca vegetation fire Monday morning that was sending smoke into the eastern Coachella Valley sky.

The 1.3-acre fire was first reported at 3:21 a.m. in the area of State Highway 86 and Avenue 66.

There was no immediate word on the cause or reports of any injuries.

Firefighters said it was difficult to access the flames due to the thick vegetation growing in the area.

They expected the fire to be putting off some smoke for some time.

The fire was one of at least three that crews responded to overnight in the Mecca community.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates on this fire.