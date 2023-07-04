Happy 4th of July! Hundreds celebrate in Palm Springs

Dozens of families and friends came together at Sunrise Park on Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day.

People picnicked with barbecue on the grill, while listening to the Led Zeppelin tribute band, Led Zepagain.

“Every year, just about every year, we come you come here so we have hamburgers and hotdogs,” said resident Belia Cantu.

For Cantu and her family, coming to Sunrise Park has always been a yearly tradition. She has been going ever since her children were kids.

"Oh yeah, way before... we've always come to this park for so long," she said.

This year, she's creating new memories with her grandchildren.

“It's kind of nice because we get out. I know it's kind of hot, but it's worth it to me being out with the family," Cantu said.

From the lawn to the ballpark, 4th of July memories were being made. The Palm Springs POWER took on the PSCL All-Stars.

The bleachers filled with people cheering on the team.

“It’s their first baseball game other than tee ball," said resident Erik Dandee.

Fireworks on the fourth were a tradition for Dandee when he was young. By bringing his kids to the game, they’re making a new tradition.

"When I was a kid, we did the fireworks and a lot of fun so being able to do fireworks again with the kids is really good," he said.

As the night went on, hundreds of people picked their spots across Sunrise Park and the stadium to watch the fireworks spectacular.