New mpox case reported in the Coachella Valley, first since December

Riverside County is reporting a new mpox case, the first since December and the patient is from the Coachella Valley.

The case was announced by county health spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr.

With this new case, the county now has a total of 317 mpox cases.

County health officials say this is a good reminder that there is an mpox vaccine and clinics are held regularly.

For more mpox info or to make a vaccine appointment, visit ruhealth.org/mpox